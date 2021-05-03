BOSTON — A former Pittsfield woman and activist was among two people slain on Sunday in a Boston apartment.
Jahaira DeAlto, 42, was pronounced dead at a 26 Taft St. apartment in Dorchester around 12:30 p.m., said Assistant District Attorney for Suffolk County, Ian Polumbaum, in court on Monday.
DeAlto was a “loyal friend, a fierce advocate, and a mother to many” who helped launched the first Transgender Day of Remembrance and Berkshire Pride Festival, according to a statement Berkshire Pride posted on Facebook.
"It is with profound sadness that we share and mourn the loss of Jahaira DeAlto," the statement read. "Her unconditional love was felt by all who met her and her kind and funny spirit left its mark on the Berkshires — from the classrooms at Berkshire Community College to the offices of Elizabeth Freeman Center, from helping launch the first Transgender Day of Remembrance and Berkshire Pride Festival to 'being all the things,' as she liked to say."
DeAlto graduated from Berkshire Community College in August 2019 with an associate degree in human services.
In the Berkshires, she pressed for access to appropriate health care for transgender individuals and their right to use public accommodations that align with their gender identities.
She spoke at the 2018 Transgender Day of Remembrance at St. Stephen's Church in Pittsfield, which honored the life of Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien, a North Adams trans woman who was killed by her husband earlier that year.
Misty, a participant in a Berkshire Eagle feature coinciding with Pride month in 2019, said DeAlto made them proud to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
“I'm proud of all the work that my drag friends put into the community: the fun, the education, the love and laughter. And I'm especially proud to be a part of a community that has been blessed with Jahaira Dealto in its life,” Misty wrote, “That woman is not only a voice for the people, she is smart, hardworking, dedicated, passionate and hilarious.”
DeAlto was part of the ballroom community and a member of the House of Balenciaga, according to Out.com.
A Dorchester man has been charged with killing DeAlto, as well as his wife, 27-year-old Fatima Yasin.
Marcus Chavis, 34, called police himself after noon Sunday and reported the stabbing, said Polumbaum, the prosecutor. Officers responded and encountered Chavis as he walked onto the porch of the home.
Two children, aged 7 and 8, were at home and asked officers to help their mother, Yasin, said Polumbaum. Yasin was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The children did not appear to be hurt, but were taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.
Both women had been stabbed. A small dog was found stabbed in DeAlto’s room and survived after receiving a blood transfusion, the prosecutor said.
Chavis was arraigned Monday on two counts of murder and one count of animal cruelty. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.
This story will be updated.