One Korean War veteran makes sure 'The Forgotten War' is remembered in Pittsfield, but admits more help is needed

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 448 perform a brief ceremony at the Korean War Memorial located next to the front steps of City Hall on Sunday morning. The ceremony commemorated the 69th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice in honor of the 36,516 troops that lost their lives in the "Forgotten War." Commander Arnie Perras speaks during the event.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 448, and their shadows, are reflected in this bugle during a brief ceremony at the Korean War Memorial located next to the front steps of City Hall on Sunday morning.
When Pittsfield’s Korean War Memorial was erected nearly 20 years ago, Pittsfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 448 Commander Arnie Perras was one of nine men on the committee to build it.
The memorial was dedicated on Nov. 11, 2002, on Veteran’s Day of that year. Inscribed atop it are the names of those who were killed in action serving in the Korean War. Interred within it is a time capsule with dog tags, military patches and a P38 military can opener, as well as a DVD with a video explaining how the monument was placed there.
On Sunday, members of the VFW Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League gathered to honor those who gave their lives in the conflict. Each name was read aloud by Perras, and a bell was rung subsequently. Taps was then played to honor the fallen.
The ceremony was meant to recognize the ceasefire that occurred on July 27, 1953, and the over 36,000 members of the armed services that died during the Korean War.
“The big thing is for those that didn’t come back with us,” Perras said. “A lot of us left people behind and didn’t make it home. We do it for them.”
Even as the ceremony ended, however, it came with an impetus to find someone to carry on the tradition. Perras, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, was one of nine, just 20 years ago. Now, as he says, he appears to be the last man standing.
“We really need the younger veterans to help us out and join us soon,” Perras said. “Otherwise, you will no longer be seeing these types of ceremonies.”
Mark Pompi, a former Sergeant First Class with the U.S. Army who served in Afghanistan and a VFW member, said that many veterans of recent conflicts have joined the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, another veteran’s advocacy organization.
“The younger veterans just don’t identify as much with some of the organizations, because they’re mostly made up these days of Korean War vets and Vietnam veterans,” Pompi said. “That’s what I think, anyway, and it’s a real tragedy because they do so much good in the community.”
Perras has tried to reach the younger generation online, creating QR codes that direct those who scan them to VFW websites that explain why they should join.
The memorial was dedicated 20 years ago and contains a time capsule to be opened in 80 years.
The VFW is currently working on a number of veteran’s issues, including a piece of legislation addressing health problems caused by exposure to toxic burn pits, Perras said. The work to support veterans when they come home with health problems from the service is paramount, he said.
“It’s a disincentive if they see the veterans are treated poorly and are not [able to get] medical help for all the various conditions they might have,” Perras said. “Some are amputees, have certain kinds of cancers … there’s a long list of things that happen to our troops, whether it’s in peace time or war time.”
As much as Perras wants to see more participation from younger veterans, he also understands that some are simply too busy. Without more involvement, though, he worries that there won’t be anyone to put on the ceremonies and march in local parades.
“We all were there when we were younger: raising families, working two jobs and all that,” Perras said. “We know the difficulties that presented … but at some point they’re going to have to figure that it’s time.”
Those who want more information about joining VFW 448 can contact Arnie Perras at arnc21@aol.com and 413-443-0309.