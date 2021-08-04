Berkshire Citizens for Peace and Justice is sponsoring a Hiroshima Day vigil from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, on the sidewalk around Park Square. At 8:15 a.m., the time the A-bomb fissioned above Hiroshima 76 years ago, there will be five minutes of silence.
This event marks the 40th consecutive Hiroshima Day Vigil at Park Square. Signs will be provided at the vigil or people may bring their own. The city does not allow signs on sticks.
Participants may stay for all or part of the hour. Due to the pandemic, people are asked to stand a safe distance apart from each other.