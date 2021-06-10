PITTSFIELD — The city's Office of Cultural Development has partnered with General Dynamics Mission Systems to present virtual Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) activities for this season’s Third Thursday events. The outdoor street festival would be celebrating its 15th season this year.
Camp GD will be releasing interactive STEM demonstrations virtually every month throughout the season, continuing on Thursday, June 17. The demonstrations range from building balloon rockets to roasting s’mores with a solar oven.
Kits with the needed materials for this month’s interactive demo will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Pittsfield Farmers Market at the Common, or by appointment.
For the inaugural virtual event in May, Camp GD introduced the topic of buoyancy with a cookie floating experiment. This month's kit will include materials to make a balloon rocket. A video link providing all the instructions for the activity will be made available on June 17.
Participants are encouraged to email photos of the STEM activity to cultural.development@cityofpittsfield.org or tag Cultural Pittsfield on social media.
The Office of Cultural Development will be reassessing the plans for Third Thursday as the season progresses based on state, city and CDC recommendations. Call 413-499-9348 for more information and follow Cultural Pittsfield on social media and check DiscoverPittsfield.com for updates.