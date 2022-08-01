Freon gas leak forces evacuation of Pittsfield Walmart; store shut down to customers

PITTSFIELD — Authorities evacuated the Walmart store in Pittsfield early this morning after a cooling line broke in a refrigeration unit, spewing freon gas throughout the store, according to the Pittsfield Fire Department.
The regional Western Massachusetts Hazardous Materials team, along with fire department personnel, responded to the store after the incident was reported to the Pittsfield Fire Department at 5:15 a.m.
Deputy Chief Daniel Garner said a large refrigeration unit at the store — in the Berkshire Crossing Shopping Center on Hubbard Avenue — was either being cleaned or moved when a line containing freon gas was broken or became pinched.
Freon is a non-combustible gas used as a refrigerant in air conditioning and refrigeration units. "They had a major freon leak there," Garner said.
The hazardous materials team that responded to the scene includes five members of the Pittsfield Fire Department. The store was evacuated so the freon gas could be cleared from the building.
"It's very challenging to evacuate all of the freon out of the building," Garner said.
This story will be updated.