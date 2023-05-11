Water main break closes City Hall in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Repair work is underway to address a water main break that has occurred at the intersection of Pearl and Fenn streets due to private utility construction work. Water service in the area will be temporarily shut off while repairs are ongoing.
Due to this, City Hall and 100 North St. will be closed for the remainder of the day. Residents are encouraged to conduct their city business using the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org, and the drop box located in the rear parking lot of City Hall. Email addresses for each department are located on the city’s website.
City Hall and the offices at 100 North St. are anticipated to reopen Friday for normal business hours.
When water service returns, discoloration may occur; run cold water in faucets until the water clears. If discoloration does not improve, call the Water Department at 413-499-9339.