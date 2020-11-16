PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield branch of the Berkshire YMCA was closed on Monday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the organization.
Executive Director and Chief Executive Jessica Rumlow said the staff member notified the organization that they had tested positive on Sunday.
“While this individual was last in the building on Monday, November 9, out of an abundance of caution, and as we await guidance from the City of Pittsfield's Department of Public Health, we are closing our Pittsfield branch tomorrow, Monday, November 16,” wrote Rumlow in a Facebook post.
Rumlow apologized for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, but said the community’s health and wellbeing are the YMCA’s top priority.
An update will be provided by the YMCA on Monday after the organization receives guidance from the Department of Public Health, said Rumlow.
In a separate statement to the YMCA community that Rumlow posted on Friday, she said the local increase in coronavirus cases has everyone on “high alert.”
“Our Y staff continue to wear masks, maintain 6 feet social distance, wash/sanitize hands, and work hard maintaining clean and disinfected facilities to support your health and well-being,” she wrote, adding that staff must complete an internal health screening questionnaire before each shift.
“We expect visitors to our facilities to wear masks at all times, wash/sanitize hands, maintain 6 feet social distance, and be understanding as we make swift adjustments as local and state COVID-19 prevention guidance changes,” Rumlow added.
Those with questions about the YMCA’s temporary closure should email healthofficer@bfymca.org.