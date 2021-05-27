PITTSFIELD — Two juvenile males were taken into custody Wednesday after police say they possessed firearms and illegal narcotics.
The juveniles, whose names or ages were not released, were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Central Berkshire Juvenile Court.
Pittsfield police received a report around 1:30 p.m. that a male had a gun at a residence on Francis Avenue, according to a news release. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that three males had fled the area and "engaged in suspicious activity" as they walked through nearby properties.
A short time later, officers detained two juvenile males matching witness descriptions, the release said. Police searched the area and found two firearms and illegal narcotics that were later linked to the pair.
Both of the juveniles are facing charges of possession to distribute a class B drug; receiving stolen property; possession of ammunition without firearms identification card; possession of a large capacity feeding device; and carrying a firearm without license.
Members of the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau, Crime Scene Unit, and K9 Unit assisted officers with the investigation.