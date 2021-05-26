PITTSFIELD — Following guidance from the state, the Berkshire Museum will lift COVID-19 restrictions starting on Saturday.
The museum will begin allowing walk-in visitors and shoppers, as well as groups of six or more people, according to a news release from the museum. Vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks, but museum staff will continue to wear face coverings.
All visitors are encouraged to do the same "to create the safest possible environment for all patrons; and especially the museum’s many visitors under age 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination," the release stated.
Reservations will be optional, and for now museum hours will remain the same: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The changes were made after the museum sent an survey via email to more than 500 guests to gather feedback on its reopening plans.