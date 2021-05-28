RIVERWAY-3.jpg

Two women enjoy lunch in the pavilion at the Westside Riverway Park, the new gem of the city’s west side on Dewey Avenue. A celebration at the park scheduled for Sunday has been pushed back to Monday based on a gloomy weekend forecast.

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — Inclement weather has pushed back by one day the grand opening celebration of Westside Riverway Park.

The community celebration of the city’s newest park is now set to take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday.

Westside Riverway Park, more than a decade in the making, will be heralded with live music, performances and more on Memorial Day.

The event at the new park located at Dewey Avenue and Bradford Street had originally been scheduled for Sunday, when rain is expected in the region.  

Due to the schedule shift, the ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Linda Tyer is being pushed back until the summer, but other activities and performances are still a go, said permitting coordinator Nate Joyner.

