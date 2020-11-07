Four agencies, including The Brien Center in Pittsfield, are receiving grant money to target substance use intervention in schools.
The Executive Office of Health and Human Services, along with the Department of Public Health, announced that the Baker-Polito Administration will award $3.4 million in grants in Central and Western Massachusetts to provide community behavioral health services to middle school students at risk for substance use, emotional challenge and conduct problems.
“We are focused on ensuring that we continue the progress we’ve already made in the fight against addiction in Massachusetts,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a release. “These targeted substance use interventions in schools are especially important now during this challenging and unprecedented pandemic, where we see many folks struggling.”
The grants, according to the release, ensure that selected agencies are ready to offer remote community behavioral health services to high-risk youth in grades 5 through 8. The four agencies, including The Brien Center, were selected based on the ability to provide access to these services in school, in the community and remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Center for Human Development in West Springfield, Community Healthlink in Leominster and LUK Inc. in Fitchburg were the other three agencies selected to receive the grants.
The awards, which will be distributed over the course of 4 1/2 years, provide each program with $122,816 this year and $184,224 each additional year.