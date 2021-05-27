PITTSFIELD — On Sunday afternoon, the community will gather to celebrate the grand opening of the newest addition to the city’s network of parks.

“I think there is some great satisfaction in transforming this stretch of land that has been neglected for a long time,” said Permitting Coordinator Nate Joyner, among the team of people who shepherded Westside Riverway Park into reality.

Plans for the project hatched about 2007, when efforts were launched to establish a network of parks and trails in the neighborhood. Westside Riverway Park sits on about 2 acres on Dewey Avenue, along the West Branch of the Housatonic River, space the city acquired and cleared to make way for the park.

The city envisions the park as a common backyard for a neighborhood, a space for community gatherings at the newly constructed pavilion, with ample green space and a canoe launch.

“The hope,” Joyner said, “was to improve access to the river and recreational opportunities in the neighborhood.”

The project was financed by a $400,000 construction grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, and a $175,000 match from the city, Joyner said. The city also received a $100,000 donation from the Jane and Jack Fitzpatrick Trust.

All are welcome at the grand opening from 1 to 4 p.m., hosted by Westside Legends with support from a number of other community organizations.

On top of raffles and a giveaway happening throughout the day, a performance from Youth Alive! is scheduled to kick off the event, followed by a ribbon cutting with Mayor Linda Tyer, as well as poetry and music.