PITTSFIELD — Throughout the month of July, First Fridays Artswalk will present the first Artswalk of 2021 in and around downtown Pittsfield. The monthlong show will feature a variety of indoor and outdoor locations, and kicks off with an event on July 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Locations for the exhibits can be found at http://www.firstfridaysartswalk.com/. In addition, viewers can download the PocketSights app to follow a virtual walking tour on a cell phone or tablet.
All art exhibits are on display at seven participating venues throughout the month. The program is supported in part by a grant from the Pittsfield Cultural Council.