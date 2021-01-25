Police have made one arrest in five convenience store robberies over 24 hours in Pittsfield and Lenox.
Police arrested 28-year-old Patrick Sheerin, of Pittsfield, on Monday morning, according to a news release. He has been charged with five counts of armed robbery, following a string of thefts that took place from Sunday evening through Monday morning.
He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.
According to an earlier report from police, the suspect demanded cash from the businesses and said he had a weapon, although none was shown at any of the robberies.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, Lenox police responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Lipton Mart on Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20) at the junction with Holmes Road, according to Chief Stephen E. O’Brien.
While en route, they were informed via dispatch that the store clerk was in phone contact, locked within a secure area, reporting that the man was seeking access to the cash register.
“The clerk, who was obviously stunned, stated that the suspect declared, ’This is an armed robbery, and I have a gun,’ ” O’Brien said, although no weapon was displayed.
When police arrived, the man had fled the scene in a silver sedan. The clerk told police that the man had pushed a note under the protective screen seeking a list of items. He also attempted to force the cash register open, without success, according to the clerk’s account.
A canine from the state police tracked the man from the store to the vehicle, O’Brien said. Several similar incidents were reported in Pittsfield on the same night, apparently related to the attempted armed robbery in Lenox, he added. Video surveillance of that incident was being reviewed by the chief on Monday.
Police said that the Pittsfield robberies took place at Lipton Mart on South Street, Palmer's Variety on Elm Street, Cumberland Farms on Dalton Ave and Convenience Plus on Dalton Ave between 6:51 p.m. on Sunday and 8:29 a.m. on Monday.
Following the string of robberies, police said they suspected one person was responsible.
5 separate convenience store robberies since yesterday in Pittsfield and Lenox, same suspect. Threats of a weapon, though none shown. Demands cash. All different hours of day/night. Convenience stores should ensure that surveillance/alarm systems are ON. PPD extra patrols are ON.— Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) January 25, 2021
Lenox police are also investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday that they say is not connected to the robberies on Sunday.
Early that morning, Lenox police responded to the Wagon Wheel motel on Pittsfield Road for a reported disturbance and viewed video surveillance showing three people seeking entry to one of the rooms. One of three guests in the room opened the door, believing a relative was in the parking lot to see him, O’Brien said.
Instead, three men dressed in black wearing black masks forced their way into the motel room, allegedly brandishing a handgun, and ransacked the premises. The three motel guests, all from Springfield, said they didn't know the suspects and were unable to identify them, the chief said.
The suspects fled in a black Mitsubishi pickup truck, O’Brien said, without anything taken from the motel room. A witness said that he heard the disturbance and saw the truck leaving at high speed, heading north.
The case remains open and police have no identifications on the suspects, although they do have IDs on the motel guests. O’Brien declined to confirm whether the incident was drug-related.
O’Brien pointed out that prior to the armed robbery at the Lipton Mart, a series of crimes have occurred at several motels on Pittsfield Road in the commercial corridor between Holmes Road and the Pittsfield city line in the northern sector of Lenox.
“These have become quite taxing to our resources,” O’Brien said, prompting him to secure backup from the state police Lee barracks to increase patrols in the area.
“We are spending a lot of time monitoring what is going on in the commercial corridor in north end of town,” he stated. “Some hotels are doing better than others at not attracting our attention.” In connection with a series of shoplifting incidents at Price Chopper’s Market 32, he noted that the store’s loss prevention team “does terrific work.”
Police have increased patrols in Lenox and Pittsfield and are asking all business owners and employees to be aware of any suspicious people.
"If your business is equipped with a video surveillance system or alarm, please ensure that they are operational," the release from Pittsfield police stated.
O’Brien urged anyone with information on either of the two weekend incidents to contact Lenox Police at 413-637-2346.
Pittsfield police asked the public to report any suspicious activity immediately by contacting lead detective 413-448-9700 x572 – or calling 911 if it is an emergency.