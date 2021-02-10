DALTON — The next Dalton police chief must be ready to put the department on a new footing, officials say, by overcoming division within the ranks and improving its ties to the community.
After interviewing three finalists Tuesday by videoconference, the Select Board expects to pick the next chief Thursday night. That winning candidate, board member Daniel Esko said, will be called upon to “put the challenges of 2020 behind us.”
The three finalists include a current member of the force, Deanna Strout, a 23-year veteran who grew up in Dalton and first dreamed of becoming a cop at age 5. The other finalists are Jamie Berger, a detective sergeant with the Wayland Police Department, and Capt. Robert Derksen, who serves with the Cortland, N.Y., sheriff’s department.
The winning candidate will replace Jeffrey E. Coe, who resigned with a hefty financial settlement after coming into conflict with a majority of board members early last year.
The board later declined to name Sgt. Christopher Furlong, who had been guiding the department while Coe was on leave, as acting chief, opting instead to bring in a retired Pittsfield chief, Anthony J. Riello.
All three finalists told board members Tuesday, in separate interviews, that modern policing in a community like Dalton calls for community outreach and trust-building.
Berger said that community policing creates partnerships with a town’s residents and is a tool to reduce people’s fears and well as solve crimes. “To build trust, legitimacy and understanding,” he said of the approach, which the board has made a priority.
Berger said a police chief he knew once told him, “Make a friend every day.”
“It’s our job to meet the community and be there for them,” he said. “We’re guardians of our community and we’re here to help.”
Derksen, who grew up in the Albany area, said he planned to retire from his work in New York State and was drawn to the Dalton opening in part to be closer to family nearby. He cited experience leading homicide investigations, shaping policy in the sheriff’s department, handling internal affairs matters and setting professional standards.
Like Berger, he said a modern police officer’s job is to solve problems by tapping into help from local partners in the community. “It’s very much symbiotic,” Derksen said. “It’s all about finding out what the community needs … and building that trust.”
He said he had followed news coverage of conflicts within the department, which included revelations that a majority of officers supported having Furlong be named acting chief — a move the Select Board, in a split vote, declined to make despite support for it from two former chiefs.
When asked how he would seek to overcome division within the ranks, Derksen said that as chief he would need to first earn officers’ trust. He noted that if hired he’d be working not only with Furlong, but with the internal candidate, Strout.
“Those are relations that will have to be built on, and potentially smoothed over,” he said. “I’ve got two people right off the bat who think they should have been in my shoes.”
Strout told the board that she started engaging with her future career in law enforcement right in Dalton, as a teenaged member of the police explorer troop, inspired in part by an uncle who served on the local force.
Like the others, Strout said she embraces community policing and ticked off examples of how it is part of her work today, as the sergeant in charge of the day shift. When she and a colleague heard recently that a robbery suspect was hitting stores in Pittsfield, they went around to businesses in Dalton offering information and guidance.
“It’s what I’ve done my entire career, before I even knew that was what I was doing,” she said of community policing.
Strout said she was at first undecided about putting in for the chief's job, which drew 24 applications. Eight candidates were asked to respond in writing to questions, after which the field was narrowed to six, then four, then three, according to Wayne Sampson, a consultant hired to help with the search.
Strout said she decided to apply after seeing Riello, the interim chief, bring fresh ideas into the department, including steps to shape a new mission statement and to clarify the department’s vision and “core values.”
“We worked together as a team to do that,” she said of the effort. “He brought this enormous, positive change. That motivated me to want to move our department forward.”
The Select Board will convene at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the candidates and select a chief. The session can be viewed on Dalton Community TV, Channel 1301, or by Zoom videoconference. To connect online, use the link provided on the night's agenda.