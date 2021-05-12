PITTSFIELD — Police say the ongoing search of Pontoosuc Lake is connected to a missing person investigation out of New York.
Pittsfield Police Department responded to a report of an suspicious vehicle in Blue Anchor Park, 1447 North St., near the lake on Monday just before 2:30 p.m., said Lt. Gary Traversa.
Police learned the vehicle had been abandoned and was registered to someone who had been reported missing on May 5 in New York state, he said in a release. Authorities are asking the public to avoid Blue Anchor Park and the Pontoosuc Lake boat ramp while the investigation continues.
Traversa said investigators thought it was unlikely the missing person left the area "by any other means" and launched a search of the lake Tuesday before 8 a.m. with the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts Environmental Police and State Police.
Their search of the waters stretched on for seven hours before authorities decided they needed more "resources and equipment" to continue, according to Traversa. Pittsfield police's Twitter account shared a photo Wednesday of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue dive team vehicle with a notification about the search.
Police said earlier Wednesday that the search was focused on the southern portion of the lake.
"This morning, the search of Pontoosuc Lake search resumed and will be active until such time that a recovery is made, or those involved have reached their daily limitation, or the suspected missing party is located by other means," said Traversa.