GREAT BARRINGTON — A motor vehicle accident just south of Monument Mountain Regional High School on Monday afternoon sent people to a hospital and has led to traffic delays.
Shortly after 2 p.m., Great Barrington first responders were called to Route 7, between Monument Valley Road and Lover's Lane, near the Monument Mountain Reservation parking lot, for a report of a serious crash. Details were unavailable, as Great Barrington Police still were at the scene as of 4 p.m.
State police reportedly told a Springfield television station that there were life-threatening injuries. Local police told The Eagle that people have been taken to a hospital, but they didn't specify which one.
With the help of state police, traffic is being detoured around the scene.