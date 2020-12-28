GREAT BARRINGTON — One woman was killed and another was injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash just south of Monument Mountain Regional High School.
About 2 p.m., Great Barrington first responders were sent to Route 7 and Lover’s Lane, near the Monument Mountain Reservation parking lot, for a report of a serious crash. Great Barrington Police say a 28-year-old Monterey woman driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling north on Route 7 and collided with a 2008 Subaru Forrester whose driver was trying to exit Lover’s Lane onto the highway.
The driver of the Subaru, a 92-year-old Great Barrington woman, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The driver of the Toyota was taken by Southern Berkshire Ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Police did not release the names of the victims.
Route 7 from Monument Valley Road to just beyond Lover’s Lane was closed to through traffic for five hours, and all vehicles were detoured while police worked the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Great Barrington Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office are working to find out what led to the fatality.
Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or the vehicles before the accident are asked to contact Sgt. Adam Carlotto at the Great Barrington Police Department at 413-528-0306, ext. 143.