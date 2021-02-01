Berkshire County public safety officials will recognize local health care workers for their efforts during the pandemic with a vehicle convoy.
The celebratory display will take place Feb. 11 outside of Berkshire Medical Center. On Facebook, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office said it hopes to recognize “forgotten” health care employees.
“These individuals spend 8 to 12 hours a day wearing full PPE that can be seen by the bruises on their faces,” the department wrote. “These individuals have not only provided support to our family members who we couldn’t visit, but also became family members as they held the hands of those who took their last breath.”
Only public safety agencies, not personal vehicles, are allowed to participate in the display for safety reasons, according to the event's organizer, Officer Jacob Gaylord.
Police, firefighters and EMS workers from across the county will start the vehicle convoy at 1:30 p.m. from Reid Middle School in Pittsfield. The convoy will then head to Berkshire Medical Center, where it will turn on emergency sirens and circle the building.
After two laps around the facility, the convoy will stop outside the hospital for about 10 minutes. Distanced and masked participants will stand outside of their vehicles and salute the Berkshire Health Systems staff.
“At the conclusion of the event, the hope is that the many staff members at Berkshire Medical Center know that we support them and are here for them,” the sheriff’s office said.
Agencies interested in participating can contact Gaylord at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office at jacob.gaylord@sdb.state.ma.us.