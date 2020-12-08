Police are investigating the armed robberies of two local convenience stores late Monday night and early Tuesday.
Just before midnight, a man with a handgun robbed the Cumberland Farms on Mohawk Trail in North Adams, according to North Adams Police. The suspect, who was wearing camouflage pants, a black hoodie and a dark face mask, fled with cash and cigarettes.
A short time later, an armed robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven on Columbia Street in Adams, according to Adams Police. Police did not specify the gender of the suspect or what type of weapon was used.
No further information was available as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.