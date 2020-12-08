Cumbies

The Cumberland Farms store on Mohawk Trail in North Adams was robbed at gunpoint late Monday, police said. The 7-Eleven in Adams was robbed a short time later.

Police are investigating the armed robberies of two local convenience stores late Monday night and early Tuesday.

Just before midnight, a man with a handgun robbed the Cumberland Farms on Mohawk Trail in North Adams, according to North Adams Police. The suspect, who was wearing camouflage pants, a black hoodie and a dark face mask, fled with cash and cigarettes.

A short time later, an armed robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven on Columbia Street in Adams, according to Adams Police. Police did not specify the gender of the suspect or what type of weapon was used.

No further information was available as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

Tags

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.