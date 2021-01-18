GREAT BARRINGTON — After spree of thefts from unlocked cars overnight Sunday town police are reminding residents to always lock their vehicles and bring valuables inside.
Thieves rummaged through a dozen cars looking for cash and other valuables, hitting cars from the Wyantenuck Street area off North Plain Road/Route 41, to the Castle Hill neighborhood, said town Police Chief Paul Storti.
"We think it's the same person," Storti added, also noting that police do not yet have any leads. "They're not breaking in, just looking for cars that are unsecured."
It's something police have been seeing over the course of last year, he said, noting that other towns have also seen the overnight hits.
"They'll go from one to the next," he said of the cars.
Storti also said to report anything suspicious, and to contact Officers Elias Casey and Jonathan Finnerty, who are investigating.