PITTSFIELD — Police are investigating reports of gunshots Sunday near 65 Columbus Ave.
The city’s ShotSpotter detection system picked up three rounds in the area of the Columbia Arms apartments about 12:59 p.m., according to an email from Lt. John Soules.
Officers found shell casings at the scene, he said, and witnesses told police that shots had been fired. No injuries were reported, Soules said, adding that officers did not see any damage to nearby property.
The shooting remains under investigation, and Soules asked anyone with information about it to contact Pittsfield Police detectives.