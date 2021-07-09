GREAT BARRINGTON — A search is underway for a New York state woman with ties to the Berkshires who went missing in early June.
The last time anyone had contact with Lisa Darling, 56, of Austerlitz, N.Y., was around June 8, according to longtime friend Mike Stark. Darling is a yoga teacher, artist and ski instructor in Great Barrington.
New York State Police out of the Lebanon barracks are attempting track her car — a white, 2018 Hyundai Sonata with Massachusetts plates, and are considering other ways of locating her, according to Stark. He also said that Darling has not yet paid her July rent.
Police suggested that she might have wanted to disappear by herself for some time, but Stark and family say that would be unusual for Darling. "She’s the kind of person that wouldn’t just take off," he said. "Everyone who knows her said that’s not who she is. She’s a very strong and grounded person."
Darling's sister, Cathlin Darling-Owen, of Dummerston, Vt., said this seems unlikely. "We're pretty worried," she said, noting that before people lost contact with her, Darling had visited their mother in a nursing facility in Schenectady.
Friends and family were alerted when Darling's landlord noticed her long absence, Stark said. Stark has been leaving voicemail messages on her cellphone for several weeks. He and others are making Facebook posts to help locate her.
The two had worked together as ski instructors at Butternut Ski Area in Great Barrington and Killington Ski Resort in Vermont. Darling did not teach skiing last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is also a Kripalu-trained yoga teacher and teaches Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga in the Berkshires, according to her website.
State police are asking anyone with information of Darling's whereabouts to call the Lebanon barracks at 518-794- 9231