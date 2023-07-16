St. Joseph's Church Polish picnic returns for first time since the pandemic. Food sold out, causing it to end nearly 3 hours early

PITTSFIELD — For Lynne Harris, the Polish picnic at St. Joseph's Church was a chance to get some homemade food that was close to her heart.
Harris has Ukrainian roots, a culinary tradition which shares some overlap with Polish food. She recalls her mother and aunt making meat, cabbage and potato pierogi (a filled dumpling), kapusta (a braised cabbage dish) and golumpki (meat and rice rolled in cabbage) for holidays and special occasions.
Standing in the hot meals line at the picnic, held at 414 North St., Harris was remembering old times.
"Those really happy times," Harris said. "Watching the food being made, anticipating the taste of it."
The picnic, a decades-long tradition in Pittsfield, saw a group of volunteers serving kapusta, kielbasa, over 2,000 golumpki and 5,000 pierogi in an assembly line, according to organizer John Arasimowicz. It took about five or six weeks to get the food ready for the day, working Wednesdays and Sundays in anticipation of the first in-person celebration in three years.
Attendees could purchase individual items or a "Polish plate" for $12 after filling out an order form, with the proceeds going directly back to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The tradition began at Holy Family Church on Seymour Street originally, then was inherited by St. Joseph's after it closed.
A gloomy forecast forced the picnic's organizers to forgo the planned outdoor activities, including a polka dance featuring a Polish band from Springfield, an outdoor beer tent and kid's games that were supposed to be held in the courtyard of the church.
But the rain didn't stop people from "coming in droves," Arasimowicz said.
"I think it's a great celebration," Arasimowicz said. "It's just wonderful. The food's all homemade ... the turnout makes us all appreciate the hard work that everyone's done."
The turnout was so emphatic that the picnic closed the line around 2:15 p.m., running out of food for a line that remained constant since the hot meals line started at noon. They had planned to be open from noon to 5 p.m.
The picnic had also run out of frozen food by 1:15 p.m., though they began distributing that at 9 a.m. Those who might have missed out on the food this time around will get another chance on Aug. 19, when the parish hosts its Polish dinner. More details on that are to come, Arasimowicz said.
Some attendees were simply happy to have the homemade Polish cuisine without having to make it themselves.
"You've gotta get the golumpkis," said Shawn King, a Pittsfield resident who has been attending the picnic practically his whole life. "That and the pierogis. The cabbage ones. The cheese [ones] are good too, but old-school cabbage for me."
Polka cancelled
While most were there for the food, Larry Bravo of Tyringham was disappointed to have his hopes of hearing some authentic music dashed by the rain.
"I'm not even Polish, but I love the music," Bravo said. "I love polka."
Bravo's love of polka music started years ago, when he was the drummer for a band that played Polish and Italian songs. One of his bandmates played the accordion, and that was around the time he began to really enjoy it.
"It's just very upbeat and happy music," Bravo said. "I try to catch it when I can."
Bravo said he might take in the afternoon show at Tanglewood as a result of the rain's disruption, but more likely he was going to go home and listen to polka records.