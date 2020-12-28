Overuse of social media and screen time, internet safety, unhealthy eating, depression and suicide, lack of physical activity. Those are among parents’ greatest worries about their kids during the coronavirus pandemic era, according to a newly released poll from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, affiliated with the University of Michigan Medical School.
Parenting in a pandemic is not for the faint of heart, the survey concluded.
“This is an especially challenging time for families, with many children experiencing significant changes in routine that may negatively impact their health and well-being,” said Dr. Gary Freed, a pediatrician and co-director of the poll at the university in Ann Arbor.
“Parents’ biggest concerns for young people seem to be associated with changes in lifestyle as a result of the pandemic,” he stated. “COVID-19 has turned the world of our children and teens upside down in many ways, and this is reflected in how parents rate health issues in 2020.”
In the Berkshires, robust debates about the pros and cons of in-classroom, hybrid and virtual schooling are becoming more intense, along with contentious views on whether schools should offer outdoor winter sports to benefit teens’ physical and emotional well-being.
“Parents, educators and the community at large are attempting to navigate significant stress and disruption to their routines, income and delivery of services,” developmental neuropsychologist Dennise Garcia Sevilla told The Eagle in an email interview. “The trickle-down effect to home life is apparent in the increasing reports of anxiety and depression within youth. This can be seen across race, gender and socioeconomic status.”
Garcia Sevilla, a bilingual, licensed clinical psychologist who moved to the Berkshires last October and opened a practice on Church Street in Lenox, pointed out that students with pre-existing vulnerabilities, including those with special education needs or who already were grappling with pre-existing mental health challenges, and psychologically and socially stressed families, have shown a greater negative impact.
The result: increases in child neglect and abuse, limited access to education, and significant mental health difficulties, as well as a general decline in a young person’s capacity to meet expected demands at home and school.
“Many of the children and adolescents I work with in particular have reported increases in anxiety, irritability and a sense of hopelessness related to prolonged changes in routines and having to quarantine,” Garcia Sevilla commented. “Although most can appreciate the significance of having to quarantine, confusing and changing regulations [such as school closures and re-openings] have resulted in added feelings of frustration and uncertainty.”
Orion Davidoff, a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in teen issues, noted that the “effect of the pandemic on kids and teens is as diverse as young people themselves, ranging from insignificant to deeply problematic. Symptoms could be withdrawal, depression, agitation, anxiety.”
Davidoff, who completed his postdoctoral certification in psychoanalysis from New York University, explained that, for some teens, “the isolation has offered a welcome respite from the social anxiety and insecurity that shaped their interactions with peers, leaving them appearing better off than before, but missing key opportunities to face challenges, overcome fears and grow.”
But, he emphasized, “others are missing out on some of the most rewarding parts of their lives — social interaction, romantic pursuits, sports, theater, music. Many young people feel they are making sacrifices for the adults in their lives as they might not feel the virus is a serious threat to themselves — an interesting shift in experience given that parents are usually the ones conscious of making the sacrifices.”
On an optimistic note, Davidoff, a practitioner in Lenox, stated that while important developmental experiences are being put on hold for most kids, “fortunately, most are pretty resilient and will emerge from this time without psychological scar tissue. The challenge is in understanding how an individual kid might be suffering and how to best compensate for their missed experience.”
Parents report challenges keeping teens and younger children occupied during isolation, resulting in increased use of technology to remain socially connected, said Garcia Sevilla, who completed her postdoctoral fellowship and internship at Columbia University Medical Center.
“Irritability, boredom and anticipatory anxiety about getting the virus are common issues I’ve had to discuss with youth and their parents specific to COVID,” she said.
Garcia Sevilla, citing the availability of telehealth, urged parents not to wait to seek help until their child is struggling.
“To the extent that it is possible, active engagement at home is important, including planning outdoor physical activities, openly talking about the impact that COVID is having, and engaging in collaborative activities at home,” she recommended.
Weighing in on the continuing debate about in-classroom learning vs. remote, Dr. Jesse Goodman, a Lenox psychiatrist, stressed that “grade-school kids need the in-classroom experience, it’s really vital to their social and cognitive development and, if at all possible, they should be going to school with their peers. For middle-schoolers and high-schoolers, while it’s preferable to meet in-person, it’s not as important. For everyone, the loss of the social contact is profound.”