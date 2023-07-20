The votes are in: Here are your top 3 places to get a hot dog in the Berkshires

We asked and you told us your top picks. Here are the 3 best places to get a hot dog in the Berkshires.

Third place: Hot Dog Ranch, Pittsfield

Getting almost 25 percent of the vote was Hot Dog Ranch on West Housatonic Street.

Their mini-hot dogs come with similar dressings, with a more expansive menu with non-dog options. If a variety of sides sway your heart toward the Ranch, make sure you include their mac and cheese bites on your lineup.

114 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield; Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Second place: Jack's Hot Dog, North Adams

Jack's earned almost 30 percent of the vote. They have been serving hot dogs since 1917, and customers love the great taste and reasonable prices. If you're in the area, it's a must for lunch.

12 Eagle St., North Adams, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Top pick: Teo's Hotdogs Restaurant, Pittsfield

Scooping up over 40 percent of the vote is the hometown favorite, Teo's. They are known for their famous mini hot dogs and secret chili sauce, although you're welcome to choose any condiment you prefer. Many of you commented that even after moving away from the Berkshires, you still dream of this local favorite and make it a point to stop here when you're in Pittsfield, sometimes more than once. Teo's accepts cash only, but does have an ATM on site.

1410 East St., Pittsfield; Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

