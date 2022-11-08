Berkshire County voters answer the call to a 'civic duty.' Polls close at 8 p.m.

This story was reported by Berkshire Eagle staff writers Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Scott Stafford and Aina de Lapparent Alvarez.
Berkshire County voters said Tuesday they are both concerned and hopeful about the state of the country’s politics.
Voters are deciding several contests in Berkshire County and the region, along with a slate of referendum questions. Facing residents are a bevy of local and state races that will determine the next governor, congressional representative, state senator and representative on the Governor’s Council, among other positions.
But for some, the national midterm elections, which have revealed tensions and turbulence across the nation, are troubling. Closer to home, some said they think Tuesday's results, which could include the state’s first woman governor, will keep the Commonwealth on a steady path.
Albert and Lorraine Mancuso showed up together at the North Adams polling place in St. Elizabeth’s community center. They both felt a civic duty to cast ballots.
“Everyone should vote,” Lorraine Mancuso said. “Also, I don’t care for the way things are going nationally — we’ve got to come together for the common cause.”
She believes the national conversation is out of control. The public forum where Americans discuss politics and issues “has changed so much,” she said. “There’s just too much vitriol. We don’t need to be so mad at each other, either verbally or physically.”
“It can’t keep going this way,” agreed Albert Mancuso. “There’s just too much division. Now It’s all ‘my way or the highway.’ I hope things change.”
Jeanne Bassis, 67, of Great Barrington said that she views this year’s midterm elections as critical.
“I think our country is in serious trouble,” she said. “This election is extraordinarily important, beyond anything that has ever come before, beyond even when [Donald] Trump won the first time. Either we're going to be stable, or go for a big step backwards.”
George Beebe, 79, owner of Riverhill Farms in Great Barrington, said that as a conservative voter, he feels at a disadvantage in Massachusetts. “Because this is a one-party state. We have to have a two-party state, otherwise we have no voice, because Republicans are completely overwhelmed,” he said.
Beebe said his top issues, as a voter, are inflation and unauthorized immigration across the U.S. southern border. "We've got two and a half million people coming over the border. We had an unnecessary war in Ukraine. If Trump had been president, that never would have happened."
Beebe also thinks federal spending is out of control and he holds President Biden responsible. "He's wrecked the economy. There's all this stuff about the Green New Deal and spending and spending trillions," Beebe said. "I've never seen such a formula for wrecking the country. Everybody thinks it's just because of incompetence. No, it's by design.”
Among the hopeful is Pittsfield City Clerk Michele Benjamin. She’s hoping Pittsfield will surpass the voting numbers they saw in 2018 — when about 59 percent of registered voters cast a ballot — and land somewhere over a 65 percent turnout.
Early voting may help that cause. Benjamin said the city distributed over 7,000 ballots for early voting. Poll workers in each precinct are processing the over 5,000 early ballots the city received, hoping to have each early voting ballot accounted for by the time polls close at 8 p.m.
David Dashiell, 68 of Pittsfield, has voted in every election since he turned 18. He said as he stepped into the ballot box that he had a clear vision of who should lead the state in the coming years. “I’m a Democrat so I feel very strongly about supporting Democratic candidates,” Dashiell said.
When it came to the referendum questions facing voters, Dashiell said he was less sure. “I actually found the questions kind of confusing,” he said. “I read the booklet that the state sends out and all the things that people mailed to me — I’m still not quite sure what the right choices were.”
Over the last several weeks Marquita Yager, 34 of Pittsfield, has been having conversations with friends about the ballot questions. Yager said she hoped that the questions would spur a strong turnout Tuesday.
“Around my friend group we’re vastly in favor of the Fair Share Act and just a general move towards civic responsibility,” Yager said of Question 1, which would impose an additional 4 percent tax on incomes above $1 million.. “I feel like if you’ve lived through the last three years and you’re not a millionaire you probably have a good instinct on that one.”
South County resident Pamela Morehouse, 52, also voted yes on Question 1. “It was important for me to vote for the millionaire's tax. Because the older I get, the more disgusted I am in the distribution of wealth in what is valued in our country and how certain professions are valued.”
Several voters said they voted for Question 4, to preserve a recent law that enables people to obtain drivers licenses, regardless of immigration status.
“Immigrants driving – I think it's important,” said Christine Reynolds, 59, of Lee. “We need to have safe drivers. So why not give everybody a fair shot?”
Tuesday’s voters included a brand new citizen, Raquel Lee, 46, who became a U.S. citizen last month at a naturalization ceremony in Naumkeag. Lee said she was ecstatic about voting – and voted to preserve access to a driver’s license.
“I feel like crying. I am happy because I believe in voting, I believe in democracy. I believe in the power of people's decisions. And here I am, making use of my right,” she said.
“Obviously I did research, I read, to be sure who represents the ideas of the majority of the people,” Lee said.
Former North Adams Mayor Dick Alcombright showed up to the polls about an hour after it opened. “It feels more right than ever to cast a vote the way things are going in this country,” he said.
One issue that rises above the others, in his opinion, is the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that legalized abortion. “It’s just not okay to take away the rights of women to care for their own bodies,” Alcombright said. “I also strongly support Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll (for governor and lieutenant governor).”
He said when he was mayor, he had the opportunity to work with both and got to know them. “They’re both good people.”
Voter Beth Castella lamented the lack of local political coverage on television and the fact that the only stations Berkshire residents can get are out of Albany, with little coverage of Massachusetts candidates and ballot questions.
“It’s my civic duty to vote, but I could not vote intelligently because I couldn’t get any information from news reports on Albany stations,” she said.
Tor Hansen came out to support the Democratic candidates. “Democrats are heading in the right direction,” he said. “The Republican Party is in a shambles right now. I also trust the Democrats to spend our tax dollars wisely.”