A review that could change the winter management of Pontoosuc Lake began this month. Its effects likely won’t be seen until 2024.

Informational sessions were held last week to discuss changes proposed for Pontoosuc Lake’s annual drawdowns as part of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act’s guidelines for public comment from environmental justice groups and community stakeholders.

Representatives from GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc., a contractor for the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation, provided information during meetings Thursday on the effects of reducing the lake's water level.

Each winter, the lake is “drawn down” by about three feet, as managers make use of a sliding door on the dam that incrementally lets out water into a pool below. It is managed by the state DCR with authorization from the city of Pittsfield and the town of Lanesborough.

The dam at Pontoosuc Lake was built in the 19th century and has been updated and reinforced as recently as 2005. It carries a high hazard classification from the state Office of Dam Safety due to the severity of the damage it could cause if it was breached.

The number of homes and businesses that could be affected downstream make the high hazard designation necessary, said Nat Arai, an engineer with GZA who was present at the meeting. Arai showcased weather models for the area to show how the dam might be affected. The drawdowns help reduce water pressure on dams as well as ice damage, he said.

Lake drawdowns are generally practiced to manage invasive species. Reducing the water level exposes these species to cold weather and kills them. Drawdowns can also be implemented for dam safety, as in the case of Pontoosuc Lake.

The city’s current permit has been in place with the state Department of Environmental Protection since 2011. The public sessions last week were held to allow Pittsfield environmental groups and residents a chance to comment on a future permit.

Adrienne Dunk, a representative from GZA, said the consultant expects to submit a document to the state with the proposal in January. That will be the first round of public comment as part of the MEPA guidelines, followed by a second comment period next year.

All told, approvals from the DEP and local conservation commissions would likely come in 2024.

Debate about drawdowns

The depth of drawdowns at Pontoosuc Lake was a point of discussion at the meeting, especially among some lake users who think the water level reductions are excessive — and detrimental to wildlife.

Dan Miraglia, a longtime fisherman and delegate for the Berkshire County League of Sportsmen, wants to see changes in the coming permit.

Opponents such as Miraglia say there are no longer enough invasive plant species in the lake to warrant the drawdowns. City officials say the drawdowns are still necessary for dam safety.

Jim McGrath, the city’s parks, open space and recreation manager, has said weed control, flood storage and relief from pressure on the dam top the list.

City Councilor Karen Kalinowsky voiced concerns about wildlife that is affected by the drawdowns, including fish and turtles.

Miraglia said he feels called to safeguard the interests of the lake, not just as a regular visitor, but as someone who recognizes the tourism value it generates.

“Why do people come here?” Miraglia asked. “It’s our environment. It’s our due diligence to protect what we have here … the reason why people get off trains from New York City to come here.”

He said Thursday that drawdowns at the lake had not been precisely three feet, in the instances that he’s checked. He also asked during the session whether the depth needed to remain at three feet, or if a lesser drawdown would be sufficient.

“A one-foot drawdown would be a perfect compromise,” Miraglia said in a recent interview with The Eagle.

Dunk countered that a one-foot drawdown would not meet state requirements related to dam safety.

The current permit states that the Conservation Commission approved a drawdown of up to five feet for the lake, allowing the lake’s managers to reduce the water level in increments beginning in mid-October. In spite of being approved for up to five feet, the lake level typically hasn’t been reduced by that much in recent years.