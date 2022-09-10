Algae bloom on Pontoosuc Lake prompts Pittsfield to warn against swimming, other activities

PITTSFIELD — The presence of a blue-green algae bloom in Pontoosuc Lake that is toxic to people and pets prompted the city Saturday to advise against swimming, water sports and other activities that could result in skin contact or ingestion.

The city has posted warning signs around the lake, said a joint statement from the city Health Department and the Office of the Mayor.

Recent tests revealed a proliferation, or “bloom” of the algae known as cyanobacteria due to warmer water temperatures and “high nutrient concentrations.”

Normally, cyanobacteria exists in the ecosystem and does not cause harm.

But exposure to the bloom cause problems that include skin and eye irritation, vomiting and diarrhea and muscle cramps. Nerve and liver issues can occur in severe cases.

Exposure is through skin contact, ingestion or inhalation of airborne droplets. If exposed, officials recommend thoroughly rinsing off with clean water.

Pets are susceptible through skin and ingesting the toxin by licking their wet fur.

“To protect yourself and your family from any harmful effects of this blue-green algae bloom, residents and visitors are advised to avoid contacting water that has a noxious odor, appears green throughout [sometimes referred to as looking like pea soup], or that has mats, films or scums accumulating on the surface,” the statement said.

Officials also advise against eating fish caught in the lake, as well as all types of boating.

The city will monitor and sample the water for testing until results show the algae at normal levels.

It's not the first time levels of cyanobacteria have spiked in the lake. Officials had to close the lake for two days in 2019 due to a bloom.

If you experience any of the symptoms of exposure contact your health care provider or call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. If your pet experiences symptoms, immediately contact your veterinarian.

For more information or questions contact the Pittsfield Health Department at 413-499-9411.