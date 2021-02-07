WILLIAMSTOWN — With the coronavirus pandemic having forced the closure of so many businesses, don’t count the Korean Garden, the former North Adams eatery, among them — despite outward appearances.
Yes, the business closed last Halloween. Yes, it has been closed ever since.
But the owners haven’t just been sitting around. They have been busy securing a new location, after their landlord sold the Ashland Street building where they had been located for five years.
Early next month, husband-and-wife owners Yong and Jennifer Pae will reopen the restaurant at 240 Main St. in Williamstown, in the Colonial Plaza shopping center.
“It was very bad timing,” said Jennifer Pae, “in the middle of the pandemic. It was very hard to find a new place, and it’s very hard moving.”
So, using a $30,000 grant they received from the state’s COVID-19 small-business grant program, they hunted for, and finally secured, their new spot in The Village Beautiful. Last week, the town's Select Board granted the operation a Malt & Wine Liquor license.
“It’s smaller than the place in North Adams, but we like it a lot because it’s a very good location with good visibility,” Jennifer Pae said. “We had a lot of Williamstown customers already, and we hope our North Adams customers will be able to find us. It’s not far, maybe seven minutes away.”
As the name would imply, the Korean Garden serves Korean cuisine as well as a variety of sushi dishes. The restaurant initially will start up with six employees.
Yong Pae has been a sushi chef for 30 years, and the couple came to Western Massachusetts after having operated a restaurant in Boston. Jennifer Pae also has a bit of experience.
“My whole life, I’ve been working in the restaurant business,” she said.
And although it is a long, hard workday, she likes it.
“It’s hard work and very long hours, but that’s OK,” Jennifer Pae said. “I love all my customers and can’t wait to see them again.”
She said the target opening date is March 2.
“I want to hurry up — there are people out there waiting for us,” Jennifer Pae said.