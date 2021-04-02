The new Massachusetts Senate committee on post-pandemic resiliency, chaired by state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, will hold its first meeting, virtually on Tuesday.
Senate President Karen Spilka tapped Hinds in February to lead the Special Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts: Post-Pandemic Resiliency. The new committee is tasked with examining vulnerabilities highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic and making recommendations to help Massachusetts adapt to a post-pandemic world.
The meeting will provide an overview of the committee’s work while including discussions of housing, the digital divide and regional issues affecting Southeastern Massachusetts.
The meeting, which will run from 1-4 p.m., will be streamed at malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/3659. Testimony should be sent to Christian.Kelly@MASenate.gov by Monday.
Hinds plans to offer opening remarks, and Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University; Jarvis Chen, lecturer on social and behavioral sciences at Harvard University; Lee Rainie, director of internet and technology research at the Pew Research Center; and Angela Siefer, executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, also will participate.