The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to be patient as it struggles to handle an “unprecedented” volume of packages. The heavy volume is related both to holiday mailing and to online shopping during the pandemic.
Help The Berkshire Eagle continue to report on this issue by telling us about your shipping experience with the USPS.
By answering a few questions on this online form, you can help readers in Berkshire County understand the breadth of the problem. Please use the form to report only on USPS deliveries, not on your experience with private companies like FedEx and UPS.