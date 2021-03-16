PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Public Schools has suspended girls basketball until further notice after a student-athlete contracted COVID-19, according to district officials.
The district learned Tuesday that the student was positive for the coronavirus, according to Interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis.
The junior-varsity athlete was last at the Taconic High School building on Thursday. Curtis told The Eagle the student played a game against Pittsfield High School at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires on Sunday. He said there were no spectators at the game.
After a review of video from the game, the district’s health and safety coordinator, Eric Lamoureaux, said the athletes followed all the safety rules during the match-up. He said the Boys & Girls Club facility was sanitized before and after the game, and that the club has not identified any positive cases of its own to the district. According to Curtis, health and safety protocols were followed in the girl's classroom as well.
“We have no evidence as of right now of in-school transmission,” Curtis said. That is the benchmark that could trigger classroom or school closures. The suspension of girls basketball will remain in place "throughout the quarantining and contact-tracing process," according to a PPS bulletin.
Curtis said that unless contact-tracing finds multiple, linked cases, there is no evidence of in-school transmission. If that is true, "the classroom and building stays open,” he said.
Student athletes, coaches, and staff with the Taconic and PHS Girls Basketball programs will be offered COVID-19 tests this Friday. Lamoureaux noted that research suggests it’s best to wait five days after potential exposure to get a COVID-19 test.
Separately, "pool testing" events will be held at Taconic and PHS on Thursday and Friday, and testing will be offered to current student-athletes, coaches and trainers, as well as those participating in the coming Fall II season, he said.