NORTH ADAMS — Northern Berkshire Pediatrics and the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative have teamed up to offer more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for pre-teens and teenagers now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
Patients of Northern Berkshire Pediatrics can sign up for appointments at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday and Thursday.
171 people signed up for the first Northern Berkshire Pediatrics clinic held on Thursday, and the next two clinics have capacity for almost 200 recipients.
Northern Berkshire Pediatrics is doing the patient outreach, scheduling, and vaccinating, and parents can register for slots by calling 413-663-8365 or via their patient portal.
The clinics may help boost vaccine rates in North Adams, which had the county’s lowest rate of vaccinations for people 19 and under as of last week, at just 6 percent, according to state data.
Williamstown, Sheffield, Stockbridge and Great Barrington had the county’s highest vaccination rates for that age group last week.
Kids across the county who are not patients of the practice can continue to receive vaccines by appointment or as a walk-in through the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative, with details at getvaccinatedberkshires.org, or through pharmacies, listed at mass.gov/covidvaccinemap.