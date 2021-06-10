Castleton University archaeology student Philip Williams, center, along with Castleton’s Director of Archaeology, Matthew Moriarty, left, and Berkshire Museum Collections Experience Manager Jason Vivori, right, use a 3D scanner to produce a multi-dimensional scan of the six Palmyrene limestone funerary reliefs in the collection Wednesday at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield.
Researchers from the Castleton University Digital Archaeology Project use a state-of-the-art 3D scanner to document every inch of the six Palmyrene limestone funerary reliefs at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield. The museum’s collection of the reliefs, which date between the first and third centuries CE, represent the second largest collection of the busts to exist outside of Syria, after the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
PITTSFIELD — Researchers from the Castleton University Digital Archaeology Project were in Pittsfield this week to document and preserve the Berkshire Museum’s collection of six ancient Palmyrene funerary reliefs through a series of high-resolution 3D scans.
The six limestone busts are considered amongst the finest examples of Palmyrene reliefs outside of Syria, according to a statement released by the museum.
Work was conducted in the museum’s Feigenbaum Hall of Innovation by professor Matthew D. Moriarty, Ph.D., director of grants and director of archaeology at Castleton University, and intern Philip Williams of Pittsfield.
The museum will eventually receive a 3D-printed copy of one of the busts that can safely travel to classrooms and other locations around the county and be used in hands-on learning.