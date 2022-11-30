<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Additional case of clergy abuse confirmed against priest who served in three Berkshires communities

large group of people gather outside St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield

A new allegation of child sexual abuse against the late Rev. Thomas J. O'Connor has been found credible by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield. O'Connor served the St. Joseph Parish, pictured here, from 1965 to 1969. In all, he spent 15 years in parishes in the Berkshires before his death in 1987.

St. Joseph’s Church 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

The Rev. Thomas J. O’Connor served Berkshire County Catholic parishes for 15 years, until a chronic heart condition formed him to leave St. Ann’s Church in Lenox.

Years after his death in 1987, at 56, the Springfield diocese evaluated – and found credible – an allegation that he had sexually abused a minor.

This week, the diocese revealed it found a second allegation, from a different person, to also be credible.

As of Wednesday, O’Connor’s entry on the diocese’s list of credibly accused clergy notes that second confirmed allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.

Like many priests, O’Connor was assigned to parishes around the region. His postings in Berkshire County, after his 1955 ordination by former Bishop Christoper J. Weldon, included a year at the St. Anthony of Padua Parish in North Adams (1962-1963), roughly four years at the St. Joseph Parish in Pittsfield (1965-1969), and nine years at St. Ann Parish in Lenox (1977-1986).

Like O'Connor, the 25-year-old priest he ordained in 1955, an allegation of sexual abuse would be brought against Weldon following his death. It was also found by an outside judge, and then the diocese, to be credible.

The updated listing for O’Connor was the only change reported by the diocese to the list of credibly accused staff in the past three months.

St. Ann's parish in Lenox

The Rev. Thomas J. O'Connor served at the St. Ann parish in Lenox from 1977 to 1986.

The full list can be found on the diocese’s website at diospringfield.org.

In 2021, the diocese changed its policy to include priests who had died before abuse allegations were made.

“An allegation being found credible does not mean a finding of guilt,” the diocese said in a statement Wednesday. “Because he was deceased when the allegation was brought forward, Father O’Connor was unable to respond to this allegation.”

“Nonetheless, the Review Board carefully reviewed this [new] allegation, including a report issued by the diocesan investigative team, and found this allegation to be credible,” the statement said.

Diocese listing for the Rev. Thomas J. O'Connor

This is the summary for the late Rev. Thomas J. O'Connor on the Springfield diocese's online list of credibly accused clergy. 

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Managing editor for innovation

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

