Contests for district attorney, sheriff bring voters out Tuesday across the Berkshires

This story was reported by Greta Jochem, Matt Martinez and Aina de Lapparent Alvarez.
Bundled up against the rain, voters came out Tuesday across Berkshire County to pick primary candidates, including contests that will decide who will serve for the next several years as district attorney and sheriff.
Voting continues until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
In North Adams, voters who agreed to share their views offered sharply different opinions of the candidates for district attorney, incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue.
Mary Brierley said she walked into the polls in North Adams excited to vote for qualified women candidates. Harrington, she said, is one of them.
“She’s doing a great job as far as I can tell,” Brierley said.
James Burdick, a retired North Adams Police Department sergeant, felt differently and is critical of Harrington’s policy of not prosecuting some low-level crimes. “I just don’t like her policy of catch and release,” he said.
In Pittsfield, voters in rain gear made their way to the basement of the Berkshire Athenaeum.
Susan Trudeau said she was most interested in weighing in on the contest for district attorney. Trudeau said she supports Harrington’s work in the three and a half years she has held the office.
“I think it’s really important that there’s a more progressive approach,” Trudeau said. “I like the job that’s being done.”
Elections are important, Trudeau said. “That’s never been clearer,” she said.
But as at a variety of polling places visited Tuesday by Eagle reporters, views on the district attorney contest were mixed.
Judith Foss said she hopes to see Harrington replaced, claiming the district attorney’s office doesn’t try enough cases. She was joined by Richard Bator, who said he also supported Shugrue, Harrington’s opponent. Bator said he believes that Shugrue “has experience, a proven record and is not light on criminals.”
Underneath a basketball hoop at the Williamstown Elementary School gymnasium, poll workers processed mail-in ballots as people trickled in to vote in-person. According to Town Clerk Nicole Beverly, 811 Williamstown residents requested mail-in ballots, or came to vote early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s voting.
As of mid-morning Tuesday, 299 people had voted in the primaries, Beverly said, checking her count on a clipboard.
Leaving the Williamstown polls, Jeff Straight said he did not vote for Harrington when she first ran in 2018, and he didn’t choose her Tuesday, either.
“I feel Tim Shugrue will be a more competent DA,” he said. Straight said he has not been impressed by Harrington’s service in the office. “I think she has not really lived up to her promises to be a reform DA,” Straight said. “She’s alienated a lot of the people that work with her.”
Magnús Bernhardsson, another Williamstown voter, said he believes Harrington deserves a second term, after running the office through a challenging period, when COVID-19 interfered with the operation of the court system. Bernhardsson said he wanted to give the incumbent more time. “I think it was a difficult time to step in,” he said as he left the polls. He also likes Harrington’s platform, pointing to bail reform as an example.
Terry Taft came to the polls Tuesday less enthusiastic – and was there to fulfill her civic obligation. “I’m not terribly excited about any of them,” she said of candidates on the ballot, “but I just want to do my duty.”
Taft did feel positively about voting to re-elect state Rep. John Barrett III. “He cares about the people he represents,” she said.
Sarah Groux, a North Adams resident, was looking to see a change in the seat Barrett holds. “I’m excited to vote for Paula Kingbury-Evans,” she said as she walked into the polls, naming the incumbent’s challenger. “I think she could bring a lot of change to the area.”