What's your work life story of 2021? Share your experience in our Project Paycheck survey

Help wanted signs

At the Sugar Hill Senior Living Community in Dalton, signs for wanted help promote sign-on bonuses for certified nursing assistants.

 LARRY PARNASS — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Has the pandemic changed where you work? Why you work? How you work? The Eagle's new Project Paycheck series is exploring these issues — and invites your help.

What’s your work life story of 2021? Please take our quick survey. (Apologies to anyone who has had trouble accessing the survey. It's fixed!)

As the first dispatches in the series has shown, the pandemic loosened a flood of changes on the local work world, including, at first, temporary business closings in the spring of 2020. While the local economy has revived in many sectors, thousands of people in the workforce in 2019 have not returned. Local observers have theories on why this is, but we want to hear from you. Help us understand the factors at play.

You can also offer suggestions and share thoughts by contacting the project’s lead writer, Larry Parnass, by emailing him at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com, or by calling him at 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

