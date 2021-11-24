What's your work life story of 2021? Share your experience in our Project Paycheck survey

Has the pandemic changed where you work? Why you work? How you work? The Eagle's new Project Paycheck series is exploring these issues — and invites your help.

What’s your work life story of 2021? Please take our quick survey. (Apologies to anyone who has had trouble accessing the survey. It's fixed!)

Project Paycheck survey Has the pandemic changed your relationship to the work world in the Berkshires? Tell us how.

As the first dispatches in the series has shown, the pandemic loosened a flood of changes on the local work world, including, at first, temporary business closings in the spring of 2020. While the local economy has revived in many sectors, thousands of people in the workforce in 2019 have not returned. Local observers have theories on why this is, but we want to hear from you. Help us understand the factors at play.

You can also offer suggestions and share thoughts by contacting the project’s lead writer, Larry Parnass, by emailing him at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com, or by calling him at 413-588-8341.