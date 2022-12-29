Chris Girard was nervous. He was confident everything was going to go as planned. It had been well thought out. A lot of people with experience had helped to organize the whole thing — and he thought he knew what the answer would be.
And yet, he was about to propose to his girlfriend, Jackie Murtha, in front of over 4 million people, with 21,000 around him. Not exactly a low-stakes environment.
"She's got a big personality, she's a lot of fun and high energy and I knew she would want something that was a production and was a spectacle," Girard said with a chuckle. "I had seen other dancers get proposed to, for various other teams, over the years. Part of me was like, is it cliché if I do it?
"But then, I thought about it and was like, not many people get this opportunity to do something and she really cares about the team and the Sixers and I knew it would be special for her," he said.
By now, you may have seen the clip. A man emerging from the Philadelphia 76ers mascot uniform holds a "Will you Marry Me?" sign and proposes to a 76ers dancer.
Girard was that man. A Hinsdale native and Wahconah Regional High School Class of 2013 graduate, Girard met his now fiancée at the University of Arts in Philadelphia during his freshman year. The two hit it off, but Girard only stayed there one semester before transferring to the University of Massachusetts.
The two stayed friends. In 2015, they decided to go for it and began dating long-distance. Girard's career path took him from Western Massachusetts all the way down to Atlanta, but the two kept at it. Murtha is now in her sixth year dancing for the 6ers and is the dance team captain. As luck would have it, Girard now works for Disney in Manhattan. Not next door, but definitely closer than Atlanta to Philadelphia, where Murtha is a professional dancer.
The two live in Jersey City, N.J., somewhere in the middle that doesn't have the exorbitant rent prices of New York City or Philadelphia.
Sixers' dancer gets a surprise proposal during game 💙 pic.twitter.com/06lF4KzdCq— ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2022
The internet savvy already know Girard's proposal went viral. The internet, namely Twitter, had strong opinions, to put it mildly, as to whether or not Girard was "in Murtha's league." And those online were not shy about sharing.
"The director of entertainment let me know ahead of time, 'Hey, we want this to be viral,'" said Girard. "[I thought] it might get like 10,000 to 20,000 likes or something like that. Which to me, seems like an absurd amount of people ... My brother, who was there, said, 'You are getting flamed online right now.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'ESPN tweeted the video and you're getting dragged in the comments.'
His brother warned him not to look at the comments, even though a few were humorous. Advice Girard took but he too has a good sense of humor and played it off about as well as possible.
"I was like, 'Well, I'm a pretty funny guy, I think, and Jackie thinks, so let me try and say something a little witty now, get ahead of it.' I thought my tweet would get maybe 1,000 likes," he said. "I sent it out, put my phone in my pocket and talked to friends. After the game, when we were planning where we were gonna go, I said, 'Hold on, my phone's ringing.'
"It was Twitter notifications going crazy."
DEAR COMMENT SECTION: I KNOW SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE. I AM JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE😎 https://t.co/gphPACIy0r— Chris Girard (@chris_girard13) December 24, 2022
He told Twitter this: "I know she's out of my league, I'm just happy to be here." The tweet racked up 100,000 likes and went viral; it now has almost 400,000 likes.
Part of the reason for the proposal's viral nature, aside from being posted online by the 76ers and by ESPN, is that this was no ordinary basketball game.
The 76ers have the potential to be an NBA Finals contender this season and were playing a rival Knicks team that had gotten hot, on Christmas Day. But while millions of people may have seen the proposal, the 40 or 50 most important ones were in the stadium and knew about it ahead of time.
Girard says that it was already a special day in the arena, with a Christmas-themed halftime show. Both of their families were there.
"I'm from Berkshire County, so it was a drive for a lot of my friends and family and I very much appreciate all of them making the sacrifice," he said. "I love them, they love me and I hope it added to their Christmas — cause it certainly did to mine."
The ring also made its way from the Berkshires. Girard bought it at Charland Jewelers in Pittsfield.
Girard doesn't know when or how often he'll be able to return to the Berkshires. He was the Dalton Youth Lacrosse coach right out of high school and coached the Wahconah JV unit for several years until he became an assistant coach for Joe O'Neill in 2018, helping the Warriors to the program's first MIAA state championship this past spring.
"Joe's an excellent coach, one of the best I've ever met," Girard said. "He led the team to a state title, which, when I was at Wahconah, I never thought would happen."
It means that, in 2022, Girard's world contains two special rings.
"Our ring ceremony is coming up this week for the state championship. [I'm] very excited to put mine next to Jackie's and see which one people like more. I know which one will be my favorite, but can't say everyone's gonna agree with it," Girard said.