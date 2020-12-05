GREAT BARRINGTON — Plans to turn a former nursing home into rental apartments is meeting with anxiety from some neighbors who say it will create a busier atmosphere.
But town officials say the proposed 48-unit complex off Maple Avenue/Route 23 is just what the town needs, both for its coffers and new rental stock.
The Planning Board will open its public hearing on the project at 5 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.
Developer Jon Halpern, of Great Barrington Development, LLC of Southfield, has applied for a special permit to convert the former Great Barrington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center into market-rate studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The company plans to raise the building by one story to 3 1/2 stories, and expand it by almost 11,000 square feet to 44,000 while adding four parking spaces to the existing lot for a total of 53.
More than half of the 4.1-acre parcel is a wooded area, and that would be preserved, according to the developer.
It also will include a gym and dog-grooming station.
The board likely had the former nursing center in mind when it proposed amending town zoning bylaws to allow the conversion of such facilities into housing, something voters at annual town meeting in June approved.
The zoning changes are currently awaiting final approval by the state.
While the facility is near Route 7, it sits amid two neighborhoods, and residents fear an increase in activity. They dispute the developer’s claim that activity from the complex won’t change much from what was previously at the nursing home.
In January, the facility was caring for 28 residents and had 50 staff before it closed last spring, and had five patients over a period of two months after it reopened briefly as one of the state’s COVID-19 recovery centers.
Amanda Hanlin-Hochler sent a letter to Select Board member Leigh Davis in which she said the nursing home was never “a bustling center of care.”
She also said satellite footage on Google Earth showed that, from year to year, the parking lot was mostly empty.
And Hanlin-Hochler told The Eagle that the complex could possibly more than double the number of people in the area.
“We’re not talking about switching out a nursing home,” she said.
Carol Purcell, who has worked as a volunteer advocate for low-income housing, is another who is worried.
“I know there is a housing problem,” she said. “It just doesn’t fit at all to have 48 units next door.”
Purcell wondered if it could be viable with fewer units.
Halpern, the developer, said he is exploring this. The project, he said, was initially formulated with 37 units and no additional floor, and that the current scale made the most “economic sense.”