NORTH ADAMS — Neighbors of the Sullivan School have mounted opposition to a potential sale ahead of a City Council vote on Tuesday night.
More than 100 people have signed a petition asking the city not to sell the property to Xenolith Partners, a New York-based developer that has proposed creating 75 housing units, the majority of which would be affordable housing.
Since the company’s asking price of $10,000 falls well below the appraised property value of $2.3 million, the council will vote on whether to move ahead with negotiations.
Under the proposal, Xenolith would construct a 33-unit apartment complex in the former Sullivan School building, followed by 42 two-story townhouses on the property. The company would seek federal and state money to develop the units, the "majority" of which would be affordable for people earning 30 to 80 percent of the area median income.
The company has said it would need to enter a payment agreement with the city, in lieu of taxes, for up to 30 years. Xenolith said it has paid municipalities $710 to $900 per unit in recent developments.
An affirmative vote would trigger a formal process, requiring Xenolith to get approval from the Planning Board and negotiate with the city over the proposed tax abatement, according to Mayor Tom Bernard.
"The idea that by accepting the proposal the city is locked into a 30-year tax abatement with the proposer is not correct," he said. "Any tax incentive that the city negotiated, particularly for an extended duration, would need to be approved by the City Council."
The school has been vacant since it closed in 2016. This marks the eighth request for proposals for the property, Bernard said, and the most recent proposal — to turn the building into a manufacturing training facility — failed last year.
When the Xenolith proposal first was put forward, neighbors of the property rushed to rally against the potential sale. They argued that a large affordable housing development would create congestion, fail to contribute to the tax base and permanently alter the neighborhood.
Rebecca Cyr, whose family has lived near the property for several generations, said the opposition comes from concerns about the future of the neighborhood and the city.
"I think the general consensus was that the majority did not feel that would be a good fit," she said. "We absolutely, as a whole, want to see it used — to benefit not just our neighborhood, but the whole city."
Residents, many of whom still mourn the loss of the school, worry that potential development would overshadow the nearby green space, Kemp Park, and that Kemp Avenue would not be able to handle the increase in vehicles passing through.
"Our little tiny neighborhood would be inundated with 75 more families," said Mike Fierro, who lives near the site. "The traffic is one of the bigger problems. The area is not ready for heavy flow traffic."
Some neighbors also suggested that the city does not need any more affordable housing, as North Adams already has surpassed the commonwealth’s goal of keeping 10 percent of its housing stock affordable for low- or moderate-income households, according to state data.
Bernard pointed out, though, that a recent report showed North Adams lacks an "adequate supply of affordable housing" for a broad range of income levels, from extremely low-income to middle-income — a total deficit of 465 units.
"The terms 'affordable housing' and 'low-income housing' are tricky to boil down to a clear, consistent sound bite," he said, noting frequent confusion about the definition and range of affordable housing.
For her part, stressed that she was not opposed to affordable housing but rather the large-scale nature of the proposal.
"I grew up with Mohawk Forest in my backyard," she said. "A lot of people think, because it’s low-income housing, this is about ‘not in our backyard.’ I don’t believe that’s the concern."
While some residents oppose any housing development at all, Cyr said she would not mind some new housing going up on the property, as long as it had a "much smaller footprint." She added that she hopes that the neighborhood can use the momentum generated by opposition to the sale to come up with its own vision for the property.
"Many of us are middle-aged, we're not going to be here forever," she said. "But, I’d love to see this neighborhood continue the way our parents and grandparents saw it. I’d love to see it continue for our kids and grandkids."
Other neighbors argued that a tax abatement for a developer could be unfair to residents. Stefanie Tatro said she believes the city needs more affordable housing but that she also wants to see the tax base expand, in order to attract new residents and repair aging infrastructure.
"This particular company is doing it for the best interest of them more than the interest of the town," she said. "I would be sitting in my neighborhood paying my fair share of taxes, knowing this developer behind me is making more profit and not paying their fair share."
Bernard said one of his motivations for bringing the proposal forward was to get the property back on the tax rolls, at least to some degree, and avoid potentially spending city money to demolish the building.
"Sullivan School generates nothing in taxes for city, but it does have liabilities, significant ones," he said, "and we have to pay for the insurance."
He stressed that the potential sale would follow the same processes as every other previous property disposition — and that it was his responsibility to lay out Xenolith’s proposal so the City Council could consider its merits.
"There’s plenty of space to deliberate about this proposal," he said. "My feeling is, considering the best interests of the city, it is worth bringing it forward to the council for their consideration."