PITTSFIELD — City Council meetings that stretch past midnight may become a thing of the past.
City Clerk Michele Benjamin has proposed a rule change, which is up for debate at the council’s Tuesday’s meeting, requesting that meetings last no longer than four hours. It would follow a similar effort to shorten remote meetings by the Springfield City Council.
At large councilors Pete White and Earl Persip III proposed a rule change of their own, which if approved would push the start time for council meeting up one hour to 6 p.m.
Pittsfield City Council meetings have been held over Zoom since last spring, and currently start at 7 p.m. If both measures succeed, council meetings would begin at 6 p.m. and end no later than 10 p.m.
Council President Peter Marchetti told colleagues in an email Wednesday that he and Mayor Linda Tyer “have been discussing how to be more productive and focused during City Council meetings.”
Marchetti indicated that department heads will now have more lead time to prepare answers for councilors in response to petitions, whether submitted by councilors themselves, by citizens or other groups.
Department heads will either be asked to return to the full council with answers at the next council meeting, or appear at an upcoming subcommittee meeting for questioning, according to the email.
Marchetti said he issued the notice to councilors after reviewing section 2-7 of the city charter, which says in part that the “city council shall give a minimum of seven days' notice to a person it may require to appear before it” pursuant to an information request.
In other upcoming council business, Ward 7 Councilor Anthony Maffuccio is calling on Marchetti to "relinquish and step down" from his post as council president, after Marchetti declined to bring two of Maffuccio's would-be resolutions up for discussion at a previous meeting.