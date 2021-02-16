HINSDALE — A cannabis cultivation venture in Hinsdale faces two more public reviews, but appears to be moving forward after hop-scotching south away from unhappy Ashmere Lake neighbors.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Select Board will open a public hearing on a Connecticut company’s plan to build a nearly 100,000-square-foot outdoor growing center on Bullards Crossing Road off Route 8 near the Washington line.
The proposal has already been found by planners to meet Hinsdale’s zoning requirements. The Select Board holds the authority to approve or deny a request by FFD Enterprises MA. for a special permit.
Neighbors raised concerns Jan. 14 about odors and water use when the project came before the Planning Board.
Though the Select Board’s decision would normally be the finish line for Fine Fettle, the company that does business as FFD Enterprises MA, one other unrelated meeting lies ahead. On March 3, the company will hold the community outreach meeting required by the Cannabis Control Commission.
Usually, those sessions are convened before a specific proposal lands on desks in a town hall. The earlier outreach meeting described a project near Ashmere Lake on Peru Road pitched by an earlier business partner, Ipswich Pharmaceutical Associates Inc.
Benjamin Zachs, president of Fine Fettle, said Tuesday that a second outreach meeting is needed because the project is now planned for 120 Bullards Crossing Road. The company’s March 3 meeting was scheduled to ensure that Fine Fettle complies with state and local laws.
FFD moved its project to Bullards Crossing after encountering neighborhood opposition on Peru Road. “We wanted happy neighbors,” Zachs said in an earlier interview. “That’s honestly what this is about.”
At least relatively happier, it appears. At the Planning Board’s Jan. 14 session, neighbors wanted answers about the farm’s draw on the local water supply, the intensity of odors from the growing fields and traffic on an unpaved road.
When they advanced the project to the Select Board, planners recommended that any special permit granted require the project to use the best available odor-control technology. And they were to share a record of public comments with the other board.
If given the go-ahead, the company plans to create 20 year-round jobs. It would pay Hinsdale 3 percent of the wholesale value of its products. No marijuana would be sold at retail locally.
Zachs has said the company hopes to get four greenhouses erected by early summer and set plants into the ground not long after. “My goal is to get going soon and quickly,” he said at the Jan. 14 meeting.
A proposed “head house,” a prefab steel building, would be erected in time to handle the harvest in the fall. “And go to market around November or the end of the year,” Zachs said.
Thursday’s public hearing will be held in the community room of Town Hall, but only for officials. Members of the public will be able to join by Zoom videoconference. The meeting ID is 856 3440 5303 and the passcode is 5501235.
The March 3 outreach meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on the project site at 120 Bullards Crossing Road. Cannabis Control Commission rules say such meetings have to be held outside of normal business hours to provide more public access. Zachs said the company did not want to hold the event indoors due to the pandemic.
According to a legal notice, topics to be covered at the outreach meeting include: the project planned, security measures that will be used, efforts to prevent "diversion" to minors and "plans to ensure the establishment will not constitute a nuisance to the community by noise, odor, dust, glare, fumes, vibration, heat, glare or other conditions."