Berkshire County Probate and Family Court is busier than ever. Pending legislation could help relieve some of that burden

PITTSFIELD — When Judge Richard Simons took his position on the Berkshire Probate and Family Court in 2008, about 15 percent of the cases before him involved the Department of Children and Families.
Those cases, which typically involve abuse and neglect, tend to be the most fraught, and can be more complicated to navigate legally.
Nowadays, Simons said, the share of such cases before him is about 80 percent. That shakes out to a heavy workload for judges tasked with arbitrating issues involving child welfare and custody, as well as divorce, guardianship of adults, and more.
“We see the impact of COVID-19 on children and families, we see loss of jobs, we see substance-use disorder. We see the untreated mental illness,” Simons said. “The burden on the Probate and Family Court judges has been very, very high. And we’ve been asking for some help for a long time.”
Help could be on the way, thanks to legislation that is poised to expand by eight the number of probate judges sitting in the commonwealth for the first time since 1999. There are currently about 50.
Both the House and the Senate have included proposals for funding to add the judges to the Family and Probate Court bench in their proposed spending plans for the fiscal year, meaning the provision is likely to be included in the final package sent to Gov. Maura Healey for final approval. Governors select judicial nominees, who must then be confirmed by the Governor’s Council.
“The eight additional charges will just give a little bit more manpower to hear these cases,” Simons said.
State Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said Probate and Family Court judges are among the busiest, each handling about 2,000 filings annually. He said judges hear cases involving people in the midst of divorce, alimony proceedings, substance abuse and other life-altering events.
And the lives of the people involved are often placed on hold until the court reaches a resolution, Velis said.
“The current caseloads [that have] been in existence for the past several years is incredibly burdensome,” he said. “It makes a lot of sense to try to expedite the caseloads that these judges face.”
The expansion isn’t likely to result in any additional permanent judges being added to the Probate and Family Court in Berkshire County, said Simons, who sits in Berkshire County along with a visiting judge, the Associate Justice Dana Doyle.
But it would increase the number of circuit judges available to take assignments in Western Massachusetts courthouses as needed, he said. That would allow judges to step in and handle cases when the local justices are away.
Simons said it could also provide relief at the busy Berkshire County Probate and Family Courthouse in Pittsfield so that local judges have more time to write decisions, which can be delayed by the demands of the current caseloads.
“The additional judges are to release a little bit of that pressure valve,” he said.