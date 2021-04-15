WILLIAMSTOWN — The Zoning Board of Appeals re-examined the application for a cellular telephone tower in the south end of town during its regular meeting Thursday night.
No decisions were reached. A public hearing on the application will be held the night of May 20.
The provider, AT&T, is again working with Peter Phelps, co-owner of Sweet Brook Farm on Oblong Road, to site a 165-foot high tower on the 36.5-acre property.
There have been three other attempts to locate a tower in South Williamstown during the last decade.
Christopher Ciolfi, a consultant with Evolution Site Services, which is applying to build the tower, said the tower is an attempt to fill a significant gap in AT&T’s wireless coverage in the western section of Williamstown along Route 7 and other surface roads.
The latest proposal is for a lattice tower. It would be located not far from the previously proposed site on Sweet Brook Farm, but the elevation of the new structure would be about 200 feet below the original site, with a decent buffer between it and the species of vegetation to the west known as Hitchcock’s Sedge, listed by the USDA as a species “of special concern.”
The site is surrounded by trees with an average height of 70 feet, Ciolfi noted during Thursday night’s session. He said that the top of the tower has the potential of hosting antennae from a maximum of five service providers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.
Due to the trees and the topography, views of the tower would be more limited than in other previously proposed locations.
Access to the tower would be through the farm’s primary driveway, which leads to an old farm road that would be widened and enhanced with a gravel surface leading to the tower site 2,500 feet away, through the farm property. The tower would stand within a fenced-in compound with underground utilities, support equipment and an eight-foot fence topped with barbed wire.
Evolution Site Services is seeking two telecommunications facility special permits, one for the tower and one for the facility, and a variance to allow the tower to stand 23 feet less than required from the roadway.
The bylaw requires the tower to be located at least the tower’s height plus 50 feet from property boundaries, or 215 feet, so in case of catastrophic failure and the tower falls, it would remain on the property. The variance is seeking to reduce that distance by 23 feet, meaning that if the tower fell, it would still remain on the property and pose no threat to passersby. With the variance, the tower will be 192 feet from the boundary.
Board members wondered whether the tower could be shorter if designed for fewer users — and perhaps added to later. Ciolfi said adding to it later would make it more difficult to build, as well as more expensive. One resident wondered if a tower could be mounted on top of the high school, but it was noted that the school wasn’t designed to hold that type of weight.