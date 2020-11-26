Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield will close indefinitely after this weekend following the city’s pause on in-person dining.
The lakeside restaurant switched to takeout when Mayor Linda Tyer put a temporary hold on table service earlier this month but was not making enough money to sustain its payroll, according to General Manager Candace Lyon.
"We’re very disappointed, but it was necessary for us," Lyon said. "We have to hunker down, keep our staff safe, and hopefully we see an end to this soon."
The restaurant employs close to 50 people, she said. Most staff were laid off when in-person dining ended, and the rest will be out of work following the last day of takeout service on Sunday.
Lyon said the restaurant relies on a strong holiday season to survive the winter months and that demand for takeout had decreased compared to earlier in the pandemic. She cited a lack of federal financial support as a factor in the closure, as well as the competition from in-person dining options still available in surrounding towns.
"Initially when COVID closed us in March, the government was able to give a stimulus package to people, and they had a little bit more money to spend," Lyon said. "Now, funds are so low for so many that our takeout isn't going to sustain us."
She said that the restaurant plans to reopen whenever in-person dining restarts.
"Safety is our number one priority," she said. "And, you know, maybe by us closing, we can help the restaurants that are remaining open, since there’s one fewer option."
With case numbers rising in the region and expected to keep ticking up after Thanksgiving gatherings, Tyer told The Eagle that Pittsfield has not set a date for restarting in-person dining. But the city has offered restaurants rapid response grants to pay rent, utilities, wages and more.
"We would encourage restaurants to take advantage of that resource, in terms of having access to funds to help them get through this very difficult period of time," she said.