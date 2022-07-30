'Bloodstained Men' protest against infant circumcision in Pittsfield

Dressed in white with dramatic red stains on their crotches, anti-circumcision protestors known as the ‘Bloodstained Men & Their Friends,’ rally in Pittsfield on Saturday — a stop on the group’s 13-day tour, titled the New England Circumcision Crisis Protests. Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Six people wearing white outfits with red coloring on their crotch areas carried signs protesting against widely-practiced procedure of circumcision on infants Saturday morning in Pittsfield.
Harry Guiremand, a spokesman for the group Bloodstained Men & Their Friends, said they were protesting now because so many babies are circumcised on a daily basis, a practice he referred to as an amputation without consent of the patient.
For many families, circumcision is a religious ritual. The procedure can also be a matter of family tradition, personal hygiene or preventive health care. For others, however, circumcision seems unnecessary or disfiguring, which has spurred national debate on the topic.
Photos: The 'Bloodstained Men' protest in Pittsfield against infant circumcision as part of a 13-day protest tour of New England
Guiremand says that parents who consent to the procedure are misinformed by their pediatricians about the procedure and the physiological role that foreskin plays in human anatomy.
He said that it amounts to coercion and fraud, and calls the operation a criminal act.
However, the American Academy of Pediatrics endorses the practice, as does the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which Guiremand insists is misinformation.
“Circumcision is child abuse,” he said. “And we want to protect boys from genital mutilation. We want to end the practice by suing pediatricians. They need to be brought to justice.”
In a statement released to the press, the group wrote that the “bloodstained suit serves as an arresting visual reminder that circumcision affects its victims for life. When a baby boy is circumcised, so is the man he will become.”