PITTSFIELD — Several public art exhibitions from activist-artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh will be on display at three county locations during The Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force's "One Book, One Community" Celebration 2021, which begins this week.
The exhibits will be displayed in Park Square in Pittsfield, on the lawn in front of North Adams City Hall and in front of Charles Castranova Park and Town Hall in Great Barrington.
The anti-street harassment portraits will go on display in Park Square either Wednesday or Thursday, and in North Adams at 12:15 p.m. Friday. North Adams Mayor Thomas Bernard will participate in the setup. The portraits will be installed at the two sites in Great Barrington from April 11-24.
Fazlalizadeh is the author of "Stop Telling Women to Smile: Stories of Street Harassment and How We're Taking Back Our Power."