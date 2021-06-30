The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is requesting public input into General Electric’s Revised Pre-Design Investigation Work Plan for Reach 5A Non-Residential Floodplain Exposure.
Reach 5A refers to the first approximately 5 miles of the Rest of River and associated flood plain, but not residential properties, from the confluence to the Pittsfield Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to a statement issued by Jane Winn of the Berkshire Environmental Action Team.
Winn said GE must conduct additional sampling of flood plain soil to determine the total PCB exposure-point concentration for each exposure area. The revised work plan also proposes the sampling of about 59 vernal pools.
“The document lays out exactly how GE plans to decide on how many samples should be taken in each exposure area,” the statement said.
Public input can be sent to R1Housatonic@epa.gov through July 30.