Last month, I gave you the great news that The Eagle was awarded a second Report for America reporter to join our first one, Danny Jin, who will be spending a second year with us.
I am delighted to introduce Greta Jochem to you. Greta grew up in Wisconsin and came east to attend Tufts University, where she edited the Tufts Observer.
Most recently, she has been covering the city of Northampton for the Daily Hampshire Gazette. Greta is a Tufts University graduate with degrees in computer science and digital storytelling.
Greta has held internships at NPR in Washington, and at WGBH's Innovation Hub, as well as digital internships at NPR and WBUR's "Here & Now" in Boston.
Greta will be covering North Adams and elsewhere in the Berkshires, with a portion of her overall time to be spent on investigative projects with The Eagle Eye Team. Greta wanted us to tell you this: “I am excited to be joining the Eagle and can't wait to work on informative, interesting and impactful journalism in the Berkshires.”
Meanwhile, The Eagle’s Frankie Paris will slide into a new beat here — that of data and public records reporter. People of a certain age, like me, may not be familiar with a data-focused reporting beat. It is a different way for a reporter to augment and/or find important stories by using data to spot trends and news.
As I explained last month, Report for America will fund about half of Greta’s salary and a portion of Danny’s. As you know, Danny joined The Eagle last June, as our Statehouse news reporter.
Report for America insists on local buy-in by requiring community support to help cover these portions of each reporter’s salary, with The Eagle funding the balance.
I asked for your support in April. Once again, your response was enthusiastic and overwhelming, and I am so grateful for all of the generous gifts we have received thus far.
Every day, 130 of your neighbors work tirelessly to make The Eagle the finest community newspaper in America.
We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the Berkshires and for the heartfelt support of our readers.